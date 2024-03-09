Jets at Canucks

JETS (40-17-5) at CANUCKS (41-17-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson, Tyler Toffoli, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter
Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole -- Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Tyler Myers (lower body)
Status report
The Jets did not conduct a morning skate on Saturday but Hellebuyck is scheduled to start after Brossoit made 17 saves in a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Toffoli, a forward acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Friday, is expected to join the Jets when they return home from this two-game trip and could make his Winnipeg debut against the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Miller, a defenseman the Jets acquired from the Devils in a separate trade Friday, is also expected to join the team in Winnipeg after the trip. … Joshua, a forward who will miss his 12th straight game, is expected to return in the next 10-14 days, according to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. ... Demko is expected to make his third straight start.