Jets at Canucks

JETS (40-17-5) at CANUCKS (41-17-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson, Tyler Toffoli, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Ian Cole -- Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Tyler Myers (lower body)

Status report

The Jets did not conduct a morning skate on Saturday but Hellebuyck is scheduled to start after Brossoit made 17 saves in a 3-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Toffoli, a forward acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Friday, is expected to join the Jets when they return home from this two-game trip and could make his Winnipeg debut against the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Miller, a defenseman the Jets acquired from the Devils in a separate trade Friday, is also expected to join the team in Winnipeg after the trip. … Joshua, a forward who will miss his 12th straight game, is expected to return in the next 10-14 days, according to Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. ... Demko is expected to make his third straight start.