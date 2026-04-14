Jets at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (35-33-12) at MAMMOTH (42-32-6)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosen

Nino Niederreiter -- Brayden Yager – Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Alex Iafallo (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson (concussion)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitri Simashev

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Jets, who did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. ... Marino participated in the Mammoth morning skate in a full-contact jersey; the defenseman has missed two games. ... Hayton skated in a noncontact jersey; the forward is week to week and will miss his ninth straight game. ... McBain, a forward, is also week to week. ... Utah will have some game-time lineup decisions, coach Andre Tourigny said. ... The Mammoth assigned goalie Matt Villalta to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday.

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