Jets at Utah projected lineups

JETS (52-20-4) at UTAH (34-30-12)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
Ehlers will be a game-time decision after he took pucks off his left foot and the inside of his leg on two separate plays in the third period of a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; the forward did not practice Friday and the Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Utah, which also did not hold a morning skate, is expected to dress the same lineup used in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.