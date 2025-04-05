Jets at Utah projected lineups

JETS (52-20-4) at UTAH (34-30-12)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

Ehlers will be a game-time decision after he took pucks off his left foot and the inside of his leg on two separate plays in the third period of a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; the forward did not practice Friday and the Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Utah, which also did not hold a morning skate, is expected to dress the same lineup used in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.