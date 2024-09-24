Perfetti signs 2-year, $6.5 million contract with Jets

22-year-old forward was restricted free agent, had 38 points last season

wpg-perfetti

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cole Perfetti signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and had been absent from training camp, which opened on Thursday. He set NHL career highs in goals (19) and points (38) in 71 games last season.

Selected by Winnipeg with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Perfetti has 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 140 regular-season games, and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

