Eberle scores twice, Kraken rally past Jets

Scheifele put Winnipeg back in front 2-1 with a breakaway goal at 3:18 of the second period. He received Neal Pionk’s outlet pass at the blue line before burying a snap shot from the slot inside the right post.

“There are some glimpses that we really liked our game, but we just kind of fell asleep,” Connor said. “We’re not executing, we’re playing slow at times, so it’s tough to get something going.”

Dunn tied it 2-2 at 7:27 after Ryan Winterton jammed the puck into Hellebuyck from the side of the net. A clearing attempt from Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey then deflected off the stick of Dunn, hit the right post and bounced in off the back of Hellebuyck.

“I don’t think 'Wints' was necessarily trying to make that play to me, but I respect what he did,” Dunn said. “It was a great play by him taking it to the net, and that’s where we’re going to have to create goals.”

Connor scored a power-play goal at 18:50 to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead. He finished a one-timer from the top of the right circle that deflected off Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren and squeezed under Grubauer’s right arm.

“It’s a huge weight off his shoulders,” Arniel said. “He hasn’t scored in a long time on the power play, but at the end of the day, our power play has still been awesome because of -- there’s an awful lot of emphasis put on him to take him away, but it’s opened up a lot of holes the other way.”

Tolvanen tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 4:11 of the third period. Dunn passed from the point to Tolvanen, who one-timed it past Hellebuyck’s blocker from the right circle.

Tolvanen has scored twice in his past four games after he didn't get a goal in his first 13 games this season.

“I think there’s a little bit of frustration on it,” Tolvanen said. “Then you just start trusting yourself again, and I think it’s the same thing with the power play, too. I feel like our guys did a good job.”