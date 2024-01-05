SAN JOSE -- The Winnipeg Jets extended the San Jose Sharks’ losing streak to 10 games with a 2-1 win at SAP Center on Thursday.
Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Jets hand Sharks 10th straight loss
Vilardi, Barron score for Winnipeg, which wins 4th in row
Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets (24-9-4), who have won four straight and extended their point streak to five games.
Alexander Barabanov scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Sharks (9-27-3), who haven't won since defeating the Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12 and have lost 10-plus straight games twice during the 2023-24 season (11 from Oct. 12- Nov. 4).
Barabanov put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 10:26 with a wrist shot off a pass by William Eklund on the power play.
Barron tied it 1-1 at 11:48 when he deflected a shot by Neal Pionk that trickled past Blackwood.
Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 3:14 of the third period with a redirection of a shot by Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play.