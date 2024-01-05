Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Jets hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Vilardi, Barron score for Winnipeg, which wins 4th in row

Recap: Jets @ Sharks 1.4.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The Winnipeg Jets extended the San Jose Sharks’ losing streak to 10 games with a 2-1 win at SAP Center on Thursday.

Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets (24-9-4), who have won four straight and extended their point streak to five games.

Alexander Barabanov scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Sharks (9-27-3), who haven't won since defeating the Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12 and have lost 10-plus straight games twice during the 2023-24 season (11 from Oct. 12- Nov. 4). 

Barabanov put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 10:26 with a wrist shot off a pass by William Eklund on the power play. 

Barron tied it 1-1 at 11:48 when he deflected a shot by Neal Pionk that trickled past Blackwood.

Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 3:14 of the third period with a redirection of a shot by Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play.

