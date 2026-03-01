Jets at Sharks projected lineups

JETS (23-26-9) at SHARKS (28-25-4)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Pavol Regenda

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Neither Scheifele nor Namestnikov took part in practice on Saturday. Scheifele is expected to play while Namestnikov is considered week to week with a lower-body injury suffered against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Fleury, a defenseman, could return after not playing since Dec. 19 due to an upper-body injury. ... Alex Nedeljkovic should start on Sunday after Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves for the Sharks in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.