Jets at Sharks projected lineups

JETS (23-26-9) at SHARKS (28-25-4)
4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Pavol Regenda
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
Neither Scheifele nor Namestnikov took part in practice on Saturday. Scheifele is expected to play while Namestnikov is considered week to week with a lower-body injury suffered against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Fleury, a defenseman, could return after not playing since Dec. 19 due to an upper-body injury. ... Alex Nedeljkovic should start on Sunday after Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves for the Sharks in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.