Jets at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (23-26-9) at SHARKS (28-25-4)

4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Walker Duehr

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Kiefer Sherwood

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Pavol Regenda

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Timothy Liljegren, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

Neither Scheifele nor Namestnikov took part in practice on Saturday. Scheifele is expected to play while Namestnikov is considered week to week with a lower-body injury suffered against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. ... Fleury, a defenseman, could return after not playing since Dec. 19 due to an upper-body injury. ... Alex Nedeljkovic should start on Sunday after Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves for the Sharks in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Latest News

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets

Makar scores twice, Avalanche rally past Blackhawks

Flyers hold off Bruins to end their point streak at 8

Mukhamadullin breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Oilers to end 5-game skid

NHL Unites Pride Cup drops puck for 3rd annual event

Malkin, Penguins to discuss contract after season

NHL Status Report: Cirelli returns for Lightning

NHL On Tap: Olympic gold medal-winning teammates Matthews, Brady Tkachuk face off

Shesterkin, Rangers complete comeback against Penguins in shootout 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

En kväll att fira för Jets rookie Salomonsson

Trade decisions may not be made until right before Deadline, Mammoth GM says

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets