Scheifele, Vilardi each has 3 points, Jets defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

Lowry put Winnipeg ahead 4-0 at 9:03 when he skated down the slot and scored off a centering pass by Mason Appleton.

"I think it's just some things in my game are not exactly where I want them to be right now," Ersson said. "Obviously it's frustrating. I know I have to be a lot better, especially this time of year."

Michkov made it 4-1 at 17:18 of the third period when he skated the puck down the left wing and beat Comrie with a shot from the left face-off circle.

It was the second straight loss for the Flyers to start a season-long seven-game homestand, following a 6-3 defeat against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The NHL Trade Deadline coming at 3 p.m. ET on Friday has been an issue for some players.

"There's maybe a lot of distractions off the ice, but it's on us to do a better job coming to the rink and being focused, especially with this home stretch for us, to get a couple wins and stay in the [Stanley Cup Playoff] race and give ourselves a chance," Couturier said. "It's the business side. It's on us to be ready and control what we can control and show up to the rink and bring our 'A' game."

NOTES: The Jets are the first team to reach 90 points this season. ... It was Winnipeg's 20th road win in their 31st game, setting a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record for fewest road games to win 20, eclipsing the previous best of 33 games last season. ... Scheifele's goal was his 35th of the season. It's his third time scoring that many, second all-time among Jets/Thrashers players behind Ilya Kovalchuk, who had six. ... Ehlers' goal was his 20th, the eighth time he's had that many, tied with Kovalchuk and Connor for second-most in franchise history, behind Scheifele (10). ... Michkov and Tyson Foerster, who scored 20 goals last season, are the first Flyers rookies to score at least 20 in consecutive seasons since Tim Kerr (22, 1980-81) and Ron Flockhart (33, 1981-82).