Jets at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (42-16-4) at FLYERS (27-27-8)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Hayden Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

Samberg will play after missing a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday because of family reasons; his return means Fleury, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... Kupari is in concussion protocol after being injured during the third period Tuesday; Jets coach Scott Arniel said the forward rode a stationary bike Thursday and reported feeling better, but is expected to be out at least a week. ... Gustafsson will enter the lineup in Kupari's place after after being scratched the previous two games. ... Ersson will start after allowing three goals on five shots and being removed from the game 9:32 into the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Blues could be buyers after climbing up standings

Vejmelka signs 5-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

NHL On Tap: Kucherov, Lightning host Sabres, seek 10th win in 11 games

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks score 3 goals in 2nd period, hold off Ducks

Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Hill makes 29 saves, Golden Knights score 5 in win against Maple Leafs

Kerfoot, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Penguins trade Bunting to Predators for Schenn, Novak, ship Desharnais to Sharks 

AHL Notebook: Eastern Conference prospects who could impact playoff race

Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand as Trade Deadline nears

Ovechkin scores No. 885, Capitals rally past Rangers for OT win

Stutzle lifts Senators past Blackhawks in OT, runs point streak to 13