Jets at Flyers projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Hayden Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

Samberg will play after missing a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday because of family reasons; his return means Fleury, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... Kupari is in concussion protocol after being injured during the third period Tuesday; Jets coach Scott Arniel said the forward rode a stationary bike Thursday and reported feeling better, but is expected to be out at least a week. ... Gustafsson will enter the lineup in Kupari's place after after being scratched the previous two games. ... Ersson will start after allowing three goals on five shots and being removed from the game 9:32 into the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.