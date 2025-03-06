Jets at Flyers projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Hayden Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)
Status report
Samberg will play after missing a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday because of family reasons; his return means Fleury, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... Kupari is in concussion protocol after being injured during the third period Tuesday; Jets coach Scott Arniel said the forward rode a stationary bike Thursday and reported feeling better, but is expected to be out at least a week. ... Gustafsson will enter the lineup in Kupari's place after after being scratched the previous two games. ... Ersson will start after allowing three goals on five shots and being removed from the game 9:32 into the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.