Ehlers, Jets stay hot with OT win against Senators

Ehlers deked defenseman Jakob Chychrun in the high slot and beat Joonas Korpisalo low blocker with a backhand shot.

Mason Appleton scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for the Jets (30-10-4), who are 10-1-0 in their past 11 games.

It was the 34th straight game the Jets allowed three goals or fewer and the 14th straight game they allowed two goals or fewer.

Parker Kelly scored and Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Senators (16-24-1), who lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-6-1).

Appleton gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 14:35 of the second period when he took a centering pass from Nino Niederreiter on a 3-on-1 rush and beat Korpisalo glove side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Kelly tied it 1-1 at 4:43 of the third period when he one-timed a centering pass from Vladimir Tarasenko in the slot.

Senators forward Josh Norris had an assist in 20:04 of ice time in his return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.