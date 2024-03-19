Jets at Rangers

JETS (43-19-5) at RANGERS (45-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller, Cole Perfetti

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (enlarged spleen)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body)

Status report

Jets coach Rick Bowness has returned to Winnipeg for a minor medical procedure. Associate Scott Arniel said he could return by the end of a five-game road trip at the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Jets are home against the Edmonton Oilers on March 26. ... Samberg replaces Stanley on the third defense pair. … Ruhwedel will likely play his first game since he was traded to the Rangers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 8. ... Rempe will be a healthy scratch even after the forward completed a four-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler on March 11. ... Trouba, a defenseman, has started skating on his own; there remains no timetable for a return. … Scanlin was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday after Lindgren, a defenseman, was injured during a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. He is expected miss a few weeks.