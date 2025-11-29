Jets at Predators projected lineups

JETS (12-11-0) at PREDATORS (8-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday; the Jets lost 5-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators won 4-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Comrie could start after Milic made 30 saves Friday. ... Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves Friday. ... Marchessault is day to day after the center did not play against Chicago.