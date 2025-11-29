Jets at Predators projected lineups

JETS (12-11-0) at PREDATORS (8-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each team played Friday; the Jets lost 5-1 at the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators won 4-3 at the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Comrie could start after Milic made 30 saves Friday. ... Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves Friday. ... Marchessault is day to day after the center did not play against Chicago.