Jets at Predators projected lineups

JETS (42-14-3) at PREDATORS (20-30-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron
Marc Del Gaizo -- Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Josi will not play; the defenseman is still being evaluated after being boarded by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Jankowski, a forward, participated in the Predators optional morning skate Thursday. ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and Nashville reassigned defenseman Jake Livingstone to Milwaukee.