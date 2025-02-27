Jets at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
JETS (42-14-3) at PREDATORS (20-30-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Morgan Barron (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron

Marc Del Gaizo -- Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Josi will not play; the defenseman is still being evaluated after being boarded by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Jankowski, a forward, participated in the Predators optional morning skate Thursday. ... Del Gaizo was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and Nashville reassigned defenseman Jake Livingstone to Milwaukee.

