Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

JETS (13-12-0) at CANADIENS (13-9-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Florian Xhekaj -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Pionk will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Koepke will play for the first time in five games, and Salomonsson will play his third NHL game after being a healthy scratch the past two. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.