Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

JETS (13-12-0) at CANADIENS (13-9-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Elias Salomonsson
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Florian Xhekaj -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Pionk will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Koepke will play for the first time in five games, and Salomonsson will play his third NHL game after being a healthy scratch the past two. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.