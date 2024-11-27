Jets at Kings projected lineups

JETS (18-4-0) at KINGS (11–8-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Tanner Jeannot -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Samuel Helenius -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Turcotte -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
The Kings made major line changes in practice Wednesday, which coach Jim Hiller said have been made in hopes of establishing better forechecking; Foegele moved up to the top line to work with the established center-forward grouping of Kopitar and Kempe, Byfield will center a reconfigured second line and Helenius will get his first action outside of the fourth line. … Kuemper, a goalie, was a limited participant in practice wearing a red no-contact jersey but is “still a ways away,” Hiller said.