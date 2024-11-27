Jets at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (18-4-0) at KINGS (11–8-3)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Tanner Jeannot -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Samuel Helenius -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Turcotte -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings made major line changes in practice Wednesday, which coach Jim Hiller said have been made in hopes of establishing better forechecking; Foegele moved up to the top line to work with the established center-forward grouping of Kopitar and Kempe, Byfield will center a reconfigured second line and Helenius will get his first action outside of the fourth line. … Kuemper, a goalie, was a limited participant in practice wearing a red no-contact jersey but is “still a ways away,” Hiller said.

