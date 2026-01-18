Blue Jackets recover, top Penguins in shootout for 4th straight win

Columbus goes to 3-0-0 under Bowness; Crosby ties it late for Pittsburgh

Blue Jackets at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins after Sidney Crosby scored a tying goal with 1:01 remaining in the third period at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Merzlikins made six saves in overtime. He allowed Egor Chinakhov to score in the third round of the shootout, but stopped Rickard Rakell, Crosby and Bryan Rust. Kent Johnson and Charlie Coyle scored for Columbus.

Crosby, who also had an assist, tied it 3-3 by redirecting a slap pass from Kris Letang to the right of the net for his 26th goal this season.

Kirill Marchenko, Zach Aston-Reese and Danton Heinen scored for the Blue Jackets (22-19-7), who have won four straight, including three since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Monday.

Rakell and Connor Clifton scored for the Penguins (22-14-11), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Arturs Silovs made 22 saves.

Tommy Novak could have tied it at 16:57 at the third period with a wrist shot above the crease, but Merzlikins dove forward to make the save.

Aston-Reese put Columbus ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal at 2:42 of the first period. A slap shot from Zach Werenski hit Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari and went to Aston-Reese, who scored his first goal in 25 games this season on a wrist shot from the slot.

Clifton tied it 1-1 at 9:59 with his first goal of the season, a snap shot through traffic and past Merzlikins’ glove from the right face-off circle.

Rakell gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 17:52 by chipping in a pass Crosby sent out front from the far corner.

Marchenko tied it 2-2 at 7:32 of the second period, beating Crosby to a loose puck and driving to the right circle for a wrist shot to score his 18th goal this season and eighth in the past 13 games.

Heinen put Columbus in front 3-2 at 17:38. He deflected a point shot from Erik Gudbranson for his first goal in eight games since being acquired in a trade that sent Chinakhov to Pittsburgh on Dec. 29.

Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro left midway through the first period with a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Senators in OT

Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Jets

Bennett has 3 points, Panthers bounce back with win against Capitals

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Svechnikov gets hat trick for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Schmidt has 4 points, Mammoth top Kraken to extend point streak to 7

NHL Status Report: Nylander out for Maple Leafs against Jets with lower-body injury

Flames hold off Islanders for 3rd victory in 4 games

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Zibanejad has hat trick, Rangers cruise past Flyers

Rangers brace for changes in midst of 'disappointing' season

Sullivan 'all in' on leading Rangers through retool

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Zuccarello scores in OT, Wild recover to defeat Sabres

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

NHL EDGE stats: Ruff emerges as Jack Adams contender for Sabres