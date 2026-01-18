Blue Jackets recover, top Penguins in shootout for 4th straight win

Merzlikins made six saves in overtime. He allowed Egor Chinakhov to score in the third round of the shootout, but stopped Rickard Rakell, Crosby and Bryan Rust. Kent Johnson and Charlie Coyle scored for Columbus.

Crosby, who also had an assist, tied it 3-3 by redirecting a slap pass from Kris Letang to the right of the net for his 26th goal this season.

Kirill Marchenko, Zach Aston-Reese and Danton Heinen scored for the Blue Jackets (22-19-7), who have won four straight, including three since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Monday.

Rakell and Connor Clifton scored for the Penguins (22-14-11), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Arturs Silovs made 22 saves.

Tommy Novak could have tied it at 16:57 at the third period with a wrist shot above the crease, but Merzlikins dove forward to make the save.

Aston-Reese put Columbus ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal at 2:42 of the first period. A slap shot from Zach Werenski hit Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari and went to Aston-Reese, who scored his first goal in 25 games this season on a wrist shot from the slot.

Clifton tied it 1-1 at 9:59 with his first goal of the season, a snap shot through traffic and past Merzlikins’ glove from the right face-off circle.

Rakell gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 17:52 by chipping in a pass Crosby sent out front from the far corner.

Marchenko tied it 2-2 at 7:32 of the second period, beating Crosby to a loose puck and driving to the right circle for a wrist shot to score his 18th goal this season and eighth in the past 13 games.

Heinen put Columbus in front 3-2 at 17:38. He deflected a point shot from Erik Gudbranson for his first goal in eight games since being acquired in a trade that sent Chinakhov to Pittsburgh on Dec. 29.

Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro left midway through the first period with a lower-body injury.