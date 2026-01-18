Schmidt has 4 points, Mammoth top Kraken to extend point streak to 7

Schmidt’s second goal of the game gave Utah a 4-3 lead, sending a one-timer past Philipp Grubauer off a pass from Clayton Keller.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and two assists, and Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton, and Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Mammoth (25-20-4), who won their third straight game and extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Kraken (21-17-9), who have lost three in a row and five of their past six (1-3-2). Grubauer made 24 saves.

Eberle gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 1:09 of the first period, beating Vejmelka with a backhanded shot.

Stenlund’s short-handed goal tied it 1-1 at 2:47, tapping the puck past Grubauer off a pass from Crouse.

Schmidt gave Utah a 2-1 lead after scoring 28 seconds into the second period, firing a slap shot past the glove of Grubauer.

Schmaltz extended it to 3-1 at 4:31, picking up a rebound off a shot from Schmidt and beating Grubauer blocker side.

Beniers cut it to 3-2 at 15:11, finding the puck in the crease and knocking it in after it snuck through the pads of Vejmelka.

Stephenson it 3-3 at 17:43, slotting the puck between the legs of Vejmelka on a breakaway.

Crouse made it 5-3 at 15:12 of the third period after Schmidt’s go-ahead goal, beating Grubauer on the glove side with a shot from his knees in the slot.

Hayton added an empty-net goal at 19:09 for the 6-3 final.