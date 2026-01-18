Svechnikov gets hat trick for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Andersen has 28 saves, Aho 3 assists for Carolina

Hurricanes at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Sebastian Aho had three assists and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (30-15-4), who have won two straight and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Timo Meier scored and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for the Devils (24-22-2), who had won two in a row.

Carolina, which is first in the Metropolitan Division, is 3-0-0 against New Jersey this season.

Svechnikov gave Carolina a 1-0 lead after taking a back pass from Aho and snapping a shot while skating down the slot at 13:12 of the second period.

He made it 2-0 just 57 seconds later on a snap shot from the right face-off circle that beat Markstrom between the pads at 14:09.

Meier scored a power-play goal to pull the Devils within 2-1 at 4:27 of the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Jackson Blake made it 3-1 on a delayed penalty call when he took a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers in stride in the slot and scored on a backhand at 8:33 of the third.

Svechnikov scored his third goal on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle at 15:52 of the third for the 4-1 final. Aho had the primary assist on all three Svechnikov goals.

