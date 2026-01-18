Bennett has 3 points, Panthers bounce back with win against Capitals

Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and A.J. Greer each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (25-19-3), who were coming off a 9-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and finished 3-3-0 on their six-game road trip. Sam Reinhart had two assists, and Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves.

Jakob Chychrun scored twice, and John Carlson had two assists for the Capitals (24-19-6), who have lost three of four. Logan Thompson made 26 saves.

Connor McMichael appeared to open the scoring for Washington at 12:48 of the first period, but the play was overturned after the Panthers successfully challenged for offside.

Greer gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 13:23 when he knocked in the rebound in front after Thompson made the save on Bennett’s stuff attempt.

Chychrun tied it 1-1 at 2:04 of the second period, scoring far side with a snap shot from the left circle on the rush.

Chychrun’s second goal put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 10:04, a snap shot through a screen from the center point.

Bennett tied it 2-2 at 11:40. Carter Verhaeghe’s shot hit Washington forward Dylan Strome in front and Bennett swept the loose puck past Thompson.

Uvis Balinskis’ power-play goal gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 15:16, scoring on a one-timer from above the right circle off a behind-the-back pass from Lundell. It was Balinskis’ first game since signing a two-year contract with Florida on Friday.

Lundell scored into an empty net at 18:40 to make it 4-2, and Verhaeghe added another empty-net goal at 19:26 for the 5-2 final.