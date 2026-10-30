Jets at Panthers projected lineups

JETS (4-6-3) at PANTHERS (7-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson

Nico Daws

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Tyrel Bauer

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Cooper Black

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Status report

Daws could start after replacing Skinner for the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Daws made nine saves after Skinner allowed five goals on 21 shots. ... The Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Florida will dress the same lineup it used in its past two games, including a 5-1 win at Winnipeg on Tuesday. ... Markstrom could return sometime next week, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the goalie has missed four straight games. ... Marchand, a forward, is skating and may return in the next three weeks. ... Barkov, a center, is a month away from coming back.