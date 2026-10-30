Jets at Panthers projected lineups

JETS (4-6-3) at PANTHERS (7-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti
Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson
Nico Daws
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Nino Niederreiter, Tyrel Bauer
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Cooper Black
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Status report
Daws could start after replacing Skinner for the third period of a 6-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Daws made nine saves after Skinner allowed five goals on 21 shots. ... The Jets did not hold a morning skate. ... Florida will dress the same lineup it used in its past two games, including a 5-1 win at Winnipeg on Tuesday. ... Markstrom could return sometime next week, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the goalie has missed four straight games. ... Marchand, a forward, is skating and may return in the next three weeks. ... Barkov, a center, is a month away from coming back.