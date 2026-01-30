Jets at Panthers projected lineups

JETS (21-25-7) at PANTHERS (28-22-3)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- A.J. Greer
Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Anton Lundell (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Pionk, a defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey during practice Friday but will miss his eighth straight game. ... Marchand left after the second period of a 5-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday; Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on the forward after the game. ... Lundell could return after the forward missed the game at St. Louis.