Jets at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (21-25-7) at PANTHERS (28-22-3)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Anton Lundell (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Pionk, a defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey during practice Friday but will miss his eighth straight game. ... Marchand left after the second period of a 5-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday; Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on the forward after the game. ... Lundell could return after the forward missed the game at St. Louis.

