Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ FLA – 7:57 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is upheld

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

After a thorough examination of all available replays, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck shot by Florida’s Dmitry Kulikov at 12:03 (7:57 elapsed time) was deflected before going out of play. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”

Therefore, an additional minor penalty was assessed to Florida (in addition to the existing delay of game penalty).

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