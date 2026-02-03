Lyon makes 38 saves, Sabres hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Peyton Krebs had a goal and two assists, and Josh Doan had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (32-18-5), who have won six of their past seven games. Tage Thompson and Zach Benson scored, and Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod each had two assists.

Sandis Vilmanis, Evan Rodrigues, and Uvis Balinskis scored for the Panthers (28-24-3). Sam Reinhart had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves.

Vilmanis put the Panthers up 1-0 just 37 seconds into the first period. Niko Mikkola's slap shot from the left point bounced off A.J. Greer into the left face-off circle to Vilmanis, who buried a snap shot over Lyon's glove.

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 5:54 when his shot deflected off Sabres forward Jason Zucker's right skate in front and past Lyon's left pad.

Thompson cut the deficit to 2-1 at 15:03, using Alex Tuch as a screen and beating Bobrovsky with a snap shot from the high slot.

Krebs tied it 2-2 at 18:26. Dahlin fed a saucer pass to Krebs from the left circle and Krebs backhanded the puck past Bobrovsky's glove at the right post.

Benson gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 5:44 of the second period. McLeod beat Bobrovsky to a loose puck in the right circle and passed to Benson, who slid the puck under Gustav Forsling into an open net from the slot. Owen Power started the play when he cleared the puck down the ice as McLeod stepped out of the penalty box.

Benson later crashed into the boards early in the third period. He returned for one shift before leaving the game.

Balinskis evened it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 18:59. Reinhart sent a pass to Balinskis in the right circle from below the goal line, and Balinskis beat Lyon to the short side with a quick snap shot.

Zucker finished Doan's feed from below the goal line with a wrist shot from low in the left circle on the power play for a 4-3 lead at 5:31 of the third period.

Krebs rushed down the left side and sent a centering pass to Doan, who tapped it over Bobrovsky's glove from in tight at 17:51 for the 5-3 final.

Florida, already down a number of top forwards including Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell, played most of the game without center Sam Bennett, who left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury.