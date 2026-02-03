Capitals score 4 unanswered goals to defeat Islanders

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist in his 500th game with Washington, and Martin Fehervary, Anthony Beauvillier and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals (28-22-7), who have won three straight games. Clay Stevenson made 29 saves.

Mathew Barzal scored and David Rittich made 20 saves for the Islanders (30-21-5), who have lost two in a row after winning three straight.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 16:38 when he intercepted Washington forward Tom Wilson’s pass across the slot, then turned and beat Stevenson with a glove side wrist shot.

The Capitals took the lead with two goals in 31 seconds early in the second period.

Fehervary evened the score 1-1 at 5:29. He worked a give-and-go with Wilson, took the return pass in the slot and scored on a snap shot through a screen set by Aliaksei Protas in front. Fehervary, who did not play in Washington's 4-3 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, missed the game due to the birth of his first child.

Beauvillier gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 6:00 when he controlled a loose puck behind the net, deked one way and then stuffed the puck in at the right post on the wraparound.

Dowd pushed the lead to 3-1 at 8:46 of the third period when his pass intended for Alex Ovechkin deflected off Islanders forward Ondrej Palat’s stick and defenseman Tony DeAngelo’s skate before bouncing in.

With Rittich pulled for the extra skater, Carlson made it 4-1 when he scored on an empty net from long range at 17:35.