Jets at Oilers projected lineups

JETS (47-18-4) at OILERS (40-24-4)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan Demelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Jake Walman -- Brett Kulak
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate. ... Draisaitl, a forward, is not expected to play after being injured during the second period of a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Jones will enter the lineup. ... Kane, a forward, skated with the main group for the first time this season, but remains on long-term injured reserve.