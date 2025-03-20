Jets at Oilers projected lineups

JETS (47-18-4) at OILERS (40-24-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan Demelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Mattias Janmark -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Jake Walman -- Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Ty Emberson

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate. ... Draisaitl, a forward, is not expected to play after being injured during the second period of a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Jones will enter the lineup. ... Kane, a forward, skated with the main group for the first time this season, but remains on long-term injured reserve.