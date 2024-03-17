Jets at Blue Jackets

JETS (42-19-5) at BLUE JACKETS (23-33-11)

6 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body, enlarged spleen)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer

Ivan Provorov -- Zach Werenski

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Status report

Hellebuyck is expected to start; Brossoit made his first start in four games Friday and made 21 saves in a 6-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks for his second consecutive shutout. … Merzlikins could start for the third time in four games after Tarasov made 39 saves in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.