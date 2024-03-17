Jets at Blue Jackets

JETS (42-19-5) at BLUE JACKETS (23-33-11)
6 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body, enlarged spleen)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Trey Fix-Wolansky
Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer
Ivan Provorov -- Zach Werenski
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)
Status report
Hellebuyck is expected to start; Brossoit made his first start in four games Friday and made 21 saves in a 6-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks for his second consecutive shutout. … Merzlikins could start for the third time in four games after Tarasov made 39 saves in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.