Jets recover to defeat Blackhawks in OT, move 1 point back of wild-card spot

Josh Morrissey, Cole Perfetti and Isak Rosen each scored in the second period, Scheifele had three assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets (32-30-12), who have won four of their past five games and moved to within one point of the idle Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“The second point is huge,” Morrissey said. “We have been fighting, clawing, scratching to try and get closer and closer to the playoff line, and when it is all said and done, I think it is going to come right down to the wire, and an extra point here and there is the difference. We are going to be in more situations like this as we go along, as the games are tight, and we have to continue to try and get two points.”

Anton Frondell scored his first career NHL goal, Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (27-34-14), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

“We were excellent in the third and I think we only gave up one chance in the third. I don’t want to say we deserved a better fate because at the end of the night chances were exactly equal. We haven’t been good enough on 3-on-3, so that’s frustrating for all of us,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said.

Frondell, the No. 3 pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Draft, gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 4:42 of the first period. He scored on one knee from the slot thanks to a pass from Ilya Mikheyev, who had retrieved the loose puck off defenseman Louis Crevier’s wide shot attempt.

“An amazing feeling,” Frondell said. “Dream come true and happy to do it in my first home game.”