Knight makes 32 saves, Blackhawks shut out Jets to spoil Toews' return

Dickinson, Bedard score for Chicago; Hellebuyck stops 22 for Winnipeg

Jets at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Spencer Knight made 32 saves, and the Chicago Blackhawks won 2-0 against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center on Monday to spoil the return of Jonathan Toews.

Toews was playing in Chicago for the first time since his last game with the Blackhawks on April 13, 2023. He had 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 games with the Blackhawks, captaining the team to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks chose not to re-sign Toews following the 2022-23 season. He took the next two years off and returned to the NHL this season with his hometown Jets on a one-year contract.

The Blackhawks honored their longtime captain with a video tribute during the first TV timeout at 7:37 of the first period. The crowd responded with an ovation that lasted three and a half minutes.

It was Knight’s third shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL. Jason Dickinson and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (20-22-7), who had lost three in a row and four of five.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (19-23-6), who were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

Dickinson put the Blackhawks ahead at 13:21 of the second period. He picked up a bouncing puck in the offensive zone after it was flipped in by Ryan Donato and put a wrist shot between Hellebuyck’s pads.

Bedard scored into an empty net at 18:40 of the third period for the 2-0 final. It was Bedard's 20th goal of the season.

