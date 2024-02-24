Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

Connor’s shot from the right face-off circle deflected off the skate of Chicago forward Nick Foligno.

Tyler Johnson had tied it 2-2 for the Blackhawks on a rebound with 43 seconds left in the third period with Petr Mrazek pulled for the extra attacker.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals, Josh Morrissey had three assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for the Jets (35-15-5), who have won five of six.

Colin Blackwell scored, and Mrazek made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (15-39-4), who have lost 11 of 12.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 14:47 of the first period, putting a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Mrazek from a sharp angle in the left face-off circle after taking a pass at the red line from Dylan DeMelo. Ehlers had gone 10 games without a goal.

He then made it 2-0 at 1:49 of the second period during a delayed penalty. Ehlers picked up the puck behind the Jets net, skated through the neutral zone, banked it off the right-wing boards to himself and moved into the offensive zone to score from the slot.

Blackwell cut it to 2-1 on a breakaway at 15:58. He took a pass up the middle in the neutral zone from Seth Jones, skated in on Hellebuyck and scored on the forehand to the glove side.