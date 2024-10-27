Jets edge Flames, extend season-opening winning streak to 8 

Connor and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist, and Neal Pionk, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter each had two assists for the Jets (8-0-0), who are the ninth team in NHL history, and the fourth Canadian team, to record a winning streak of at least eight games to begin a season. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.

"It feels pretty good,” Lowry said. "I think we'll definitely take the the wins for sure. Looking back on the stretch, there are areas of our game we still want to improve and there's areas of our game we really like. I think it's important we find ways to win in different ways. It's nice to bank these points early and hopefully we can continue this roll."

Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri scored, and Wolf made 30 saves for the Flames (5-2-1), who have lost three of four.

"I think we were better or outplayed them in big moments 5-on-5," Andersson said. "It was just ... 5-on-5 I thought we were the better team, honestly, and it was just too many penalties. Yeah, frustrating. Frustrating for sure."

Backlund gave Calgary a 1-0 lead just 28 seconds into the first period when he roofed a sharp-angled shot over Comrie's right shoulder from below the left circle.

Nikolaj Ehlers tied it 1-1 at 1:51 with a power-play goal. His intended backdoor pass for Gabriel Vilardi from the right post deflected five-hole off the skate of Andersson.

Connor put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 17:37 with a short-handed goal. He fended off Blake Coleman's backcheck on a 2-on-1 rush, took a pass from Lowry, and shot high over a sprawling Wolf.