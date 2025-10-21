Scheifele, Jets rally past Flames for 5th straight win

Jonathan Toews scored his first goal with the Jets (5-1-0), and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

“I’m happy for him to get that one out of the way,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said of Toews. “His game’s been getting better every game. It’s probably a big weight off his shoulders, but at the end of the day we’re not looking at these early games. We’re just trying to get him up and running, playing and being comfortable with how we play and him feeling good about himself and when you score goals that certainly helps.”

Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames (1-6-0), who have lost six in a row after starting their season with a 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 8. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.

“Frustration does no good for anybody,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “It’s just a matter of rallying around your teammates and playing harder the next game and make sure we get the job done. That’s what we have to do.”