CALGARY -- Mark Scheifele scored the go-ahead goal at 15:06 of the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets win their fifth straight game, 2-1 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.
Scheifele, Jets rally past Flames for 5th straight win
Forward breaks tie in 3rd; Calgary drops 6th in row
Scheifele extended his season-opening point streak to six games (7 goals, 3 assists).
“I play with amazing players and I’m lucky to play with them,” said Scheifele, who is tied for the NHL lead in goals. “I owe it all to them.”
Jonathan Toews scored his first goal with the Jets (5-1-0), and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.
“I’m happy for him to get that one out of the way,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said of Toews. “His game’s been getting better every game. It’s probably a big weight off his shoulders, but at the end of the day we’re not looking at these early games. We’re just trying to get him up and running, playing and being comfortable with how we play and him feeling good about himself and when you score goals that certainly helps.”
Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames (1-6-0), who have lost six in a row after starting their season with a 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 8. Dustin Wolf made 26 saves.
“Frustration does no good for anybody,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “It’s just a matter of rallying around your teammates and playing harder the next game and make sure we get the job done. That’s what we have to do.”
Andersson gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 13:22 of the second period when his point shot through traffic beat Hellebuyck with Ryan Lomberg providing a screen in front.
“Obviously, it [stinks],” Andersson said of not being able to hold onto the lead. “We’re bringing the positives with us. We battled a full 60 [minutes] tonight. We didn’t do that the last few games, so bring the effort and get a couple more greasy ones, I guess.”
Toews tied it 1-1 on the power play at 2:41 of the third period when he tipped Neal Pionk’s point shot past Wolf. It was his first goal since April 13, 2023, a span of 921 days.
“I just kept telling myself to be ready for that one chance,” Toews said. “We were talking (about) the power play, obviously it wasn’t going our way in the second. When we got our chance in the third, it was nice just to get a stick on it. Sometimes those go in, sometimes they don’t, so it was nice to get that first one and start to build some confidence in the offensive zone.”
Scheifele put the Jets up 2-1 at 15:06. He collected a pass from Kyle Connor as he drove the net and lifted a shot past Wolf’s left pad to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but that was an unbelievable pass by 'KC' [Connor],” Scheifele said. “I trust in that guy with the puck every single time. He’s an amazing player and I’m lucky to play with him.”
The Flames had a late power play and pulled Wolf for an extra attacker but were unable to find the equalizer.
NOTES: Scheifele recorded his third career five-game goal streak and tied Patrik Laine for the second-most in Jets/Thrashers history, behind only Ilya Kovalchuk (five). … Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey assisted on Scheifele’s goal and surpassed Dustin Byfuglien (294) for most assists by a defenseman in franchise history. … Andersson scored his 49th career goal and surpassed TJ Brodie (48) for eighth-most goals by a Flames defenseman.