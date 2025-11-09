Jets at Ducks projected lineups

JETS (9-5-0) at DUCKS (10-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Parker Ford -- Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Cole Koepke

Injured: Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Perfetti will make his season debut; he took line rushes at the morning skate and also worked with the first power-play unit. Jets coach Scott Arniel said Saturday that Perfetti still needed to go through a full practice before he could make his season debut, but on Sunday he said, "(Perfetti) woke up this morning and felt good." Perfetti sustained an ankle injury during Winnipeg’s preseason finale on Oct. 3 against the Calgary Flames. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Strome has been practicing since Tuesday, and the forward could make his season debut.