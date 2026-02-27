Jets at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
JETS (23-26-8) at DUCKS (31-23-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (undisclosed)

Status report

Hellebuyck is expected to make his first start since making 41 saves to backstop Team USA in a 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympics on Sunday. ... Vatrano appears set to return after missing two games for personal reasons and the previous 18 with a fractured shoulder; he practiced with the fourth line Thursday. ... Terry will be a game-time decision after missing practice Thursday. ... Granlund, a forward, also did not practice and likely will miss his second straight game.

