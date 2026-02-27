Jets at Ducks projected lineups

JETS (23-26-8) at DUCKS (31-23-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Kale Clague, Domenic DiVincentiis
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (undisclosed)
Status report
Hellebuyck is expected to make his first start since making 41 saves to backstop Team USA in a 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympics on Sunday. ... Vatrano appears set to return after missing two games for personal reasons and the previous 18 with a fractured shoulder; he practiced with the fourth line Thursday. ... Terry will be a game-time decision after missing practice Thursday. ... Granlund, a forward, also did not practice and likely will miss his second straight game.