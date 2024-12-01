O’Ree, J. Dorrington take part in ‘Pass the Torch Jamboree’ in Boston

BOSTON -- A hockey legend and a hockey legacy shared a moment at Northeastern University’s Matthews Arena on Saturday.

Willie O'Ree and Jackson Dorrington performed a ceremonial face-off at the “Pass the Torch Jamboree,” a youth hockey event to celebrate the Boston Bruins’ 100th anniversary and to highlight diversity and inclusivity in the sport in the Boston area.

It was the first meeting between O’Ree, who became the NHL’s first Black player when he debuted with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958, and Dorrington, captain of Northeastern’ s NCAA Division I men’s hockey team.

The 20-year-old junior defenseman is also a cousin of the late Art Dorrington, who became the first Black player to sign an NHL contract when he did so with the New York Rangers in 1950, but never played in the NHL.

Jackson Dorrington hopes that he can honor his cousin and O’Ree and reach the NHL. He was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (No. 176) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

“If I can make the NHL and carry on their legacies, that would mean the world to me,” Dorrington said. “He kind of diversified the game, showed that anyone can play hockey.”