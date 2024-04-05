O'Ree Skills Weekend begins with on-ice showcase of youth players

About 26 players between the ages of 13 and 15 representing NHL Hockey is for Everyone programs have come from across the United States and Canada to practice and participate in games and skills competitions at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena, the Ducks' practice facility.

The skills weekend players return to the ice Friday morning and end the day watching the Seattle Kraken face the Ducks at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, KCOP-13). They skate again Saturday before visiting Angel Stadium to see Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox.

The players will also gather to hear from O'Ree, the 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who became the first Black player in the NHL when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum on Jan. 18, 1958.

"It's just an amazing experience for these kids to hop on a plane and go to new surroundings and be in a space and still be able to play the game of hockey, being able to do what you love with other kids that look like you coming from different programs," said Jason McCrimmon, founder of Detroit Ice Dreams and the 2023 United States recipient of the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. "The experience alone for the kids walking through the airport with their hockey bags and being able to play in a different space in itself is just amazing."