O'Ree Skills Weekend begins with on-ice showcase of youth players

Hockey is for Everyone was introduced in 1998 and has 26 organizations serving 8,000 participants annually. The programs lower barriers to hockey for kids from economically underserved households by providing low-cost or free opportunities for youth to play hockey for free or at low cost.
Hockey is used to stress the importance of education, teach life lessons, develop life skills and positive character traits. Some programs offer additional off-ice mentorship and afterschool services.
O'Ree played 45 NHL games during two seasons (1957-58, 1960-61) and had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) despite being legally blind in his right eye, the result of an injury sustained while playing junior hockey.
It's fitting that the O'Ree Skills Weekend celebrates its anniversary in California, where O'Ree enjoyed a lengthy professional minor league career mostly in the Western Hockey League, He had 639 points (328 goals, 311 assists) in 785 games for Los Angeles and San Diego.
O'Ree was named NHL diversity ambassador in 1998. He has helped establish 39 grassroots hockey programs and inspired more than 130,000 boys and girls to play the sport.
The Bruins retired O'Ree's No. 22 on Jan. 18, 2022, during a ceremony at TD Garden. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Jan. 31, 2022, to award O'Ree the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed by U.S. Congress.