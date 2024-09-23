‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ to launch on Prime Video on Oct. 4

TORONTO – FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, the docuseries produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions, will launch globally on Friday, Oct. 4 on Prime Video. The series will give unprecedented access to the National Hockey League’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers. All six episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL will feature insight from the key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circle – teammates, coaches, and family. The series will also reveal what life on-and-off the ice is really like for the league’s top players. From the quiet reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey’s biggest stage – revealing the talent, grit, and sacrifice it takes to make it in the NHL. Superstar players followed in the series include Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog; Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, among others.

Crews were embedded with each player and their families and friends to capture their journey through the postseason, including the Oilers’ and Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup Final run.

EPISODE 1: Best of Rivals featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak

EPISODE 2: As Tough As It Gets featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg

EPISODE 3: Learning to Win featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk

EPISODE 4: The Captains featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba

EPISODE 5: Cup or Bust Part I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman

EPISODE 6: Cup or Bust Part II featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, co-founders of Box To Box, Steve Mayer and Ross Bernard for NHL Productions, and Daniel Amigone.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is a continuation of an expanding relationship between Amazon and the NHL. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on their cloud-based content delivery system to facilitate the delivery of new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences. This work includes the development of the NHL Edge IQ powered by AWS stats portfolio, including advanced analytics such as Ice Tilt, Opportunity Analysis, Face-Off Probability, and Shot and Save Analytics, to give fans a better understanding of the action on the ice.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL marks the fourth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered on Prime Video to critical and fan acclaim.

Prime Video is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whiparound show on Thursday nights. Prime Monday Night Hockey and NHL Coast to Coast will be available exclusively for Prime Members in Canada.

