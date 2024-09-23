'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

Episode One, called "Best of Rivals," features friends Nylander and Pastrnak discussing the rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Bruins. The season concludes with a two-part episode of Tkachuk and the Panthers' pursuit of the Stanley Cup against Draisaitl, McDavid and Hyman of the Oilers.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, co-founders of Box To Box; Steve Mayer and Ross Bernard for NHL Productions; and Daniel Amigone.

"FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" is a continuation of an expanding relationship between Amazon and the NHL. Since 2021, the NHL has worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on their cloud-based content delivery system to facilitate the delivery of new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences. This work includes the development of the NHL Edge IQ powered by AWS stats portfolio, including advanced analytics such as Ice Tilt, Opportunity Analysis, Face-Off Probability, and Shot and Save Analytics, to give fans a better understanding of the action on the ice.

"FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" marks the fourth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, "All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs," was a multi-episode docuseries that chronicled the iconic team's 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries "Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle" and "Saving Sakic" premiered on Prime Video to critical and fan acclaim.

"Prime Monday Night Hockey" will stream all national regular-season Monday night games in English throughout the 2024-25 season and the "NHL Coast to Coast" whiparound show is set to air every Thursday. Both will be available exclusively for Prime Members in Canada.

Prime Video announced the on-air talent for "Prime Monday Night Hockey" and "NHL Coast to Coast" on Monday.