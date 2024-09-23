'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' to give fans unprecedented look at League's biggest stars

NHL fans will get an unprecedented look at the NHL's biggest teams and stars when "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL," launches globally on Prime Video on Oct. 4.
The six-part docuseries produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions, will show the League's most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers. All six episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and is the latest addition to Prime membership.
Superstar players followed in the series include Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog; Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, among others.