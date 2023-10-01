Wild 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Ryan O'Rourke and Adam Beckman also scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for Minnesota.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson scored, and Boris Katchouk had two assists for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves.

Forward Samuel Savoie was stretchered off in the second period after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Entwistle scored on the first shot of the game to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:06 of the first period.

O’Rourke tied it 1-1 with a slap shot at 12:01, and Beckman put the Wild in front 2-1 at 18:30.

Johnson tied it 2-2 at 18:57 of the third period.