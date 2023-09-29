Latest News

Wild 4, Avalanche 2

kaprizov_vs_Avs_092823

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals for the Minnesota Wild in their win against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Alex Goligoski and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild. Brock Faber, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves.

Matt Stienburg and Riley Tufte scored, and Justus Annunen had 31 saves for the Avalanche.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead 32 seconds into the first period before Goligoski extended it to 2-0 at 13:02.

Stienburg cut it to 2-1 at 15:54, but Brodin made it 3-1 at 14:56 of the second period.

Marco Rossi missed a penalty shot for Minnesota at 16:18 following a tripping penalty against Brad Hunt on a breakaway.

Tufte cut it to 3-2 at 17:31 of the third period before Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 19:29 for the 4-2 final.