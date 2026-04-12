Kraken miss playoffs for 3rd straight season, penalty kill among factors

Reason for optimism

Goaltending: One of the positives this season for the Kraken was the play of goalies Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer, who are expected to be back next season. Daccord had the bulk of the starts this season and is 20-20-6 in 47 games (46 starts) with a 3.03 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. He is in the first of a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million average annual value) he signed on Oct. 9, 2024. Grubauer is 13-12-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage in 32 games (28 starts). He will enter the last of a six-year, $35.4 million contract ($5.9 million AAV) signed July 21, 2021. If Daccord and Grubauer can continue to provide quality goaltending next season, it will provide a strong foundation to build on.

Matty Beniers: He’s been unable to improve offensively, but the 23-year-old still has star potential and could be a leader for the Kraken for many seasons to come. Beniers scored his 20th goal of the season in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, giving him at least 20 goals in three of his four full seasons in the League. If Beniers can find a way to take another next step offensively, it will help Seattle get to the next level. He’s in the second of a seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.14 million AAV), which gives plenty of runway to become a dominant player.

In the system: Seattle has three young, talented players in forwards Jake O'Brien, Nathan Villeneuve and Julius Miettinen, who could each make a big impact in upcoming seasons. O’Brien, 18, was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft; he had 93 points (28 goals, 65 assists) in 53 regular-season games with Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League and has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in six OHL playoff games. Villeneuve, 19, was selected in the second round (No. 63) of the 2024 NHL Draft; he had 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 28 games with Sudbury of the OHL and 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 23 games with Windsor after being traded. He has a goal in five playoff games with Windsor, which is playing Flint in the second round of the OHL playoffs. Miettinen, 20, was another second-round pick (No. 40) in 2024; he had 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) in 52 games with Everett of the Western Hockey League and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in six playoff games.