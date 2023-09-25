WestJet named official airline of 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

EDMONTON, AB – WestJet, today in partnership with The National Hockey League (NHL®), announced it will serve as the official airline of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Returning to its city of origin in Edmonton, the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will be hosted at the iconic Commonwealth Stadium at 5 p.m. MT in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the outdoor NHL game.

"Hockey has always been a part of our province's vibrant identity and there is no better way to celebrate this beloved Canadian pastime than through the tradition of the NHL Heritage Classic™," shared John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled to serve as the official airline of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, bringing direct connectivity from more than 22 communities to Edmonton for the NHL season's most anticipated Battle of Alberta."

"As we celebrate 20 years of one of the most beloved events on the NHL calendar, we are thrilled to welcome WestJet as the official airline of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development. "As we embark on our new partnership, we're proud to bring outdoor NHL hockey back to where the first Heritage Classic was in 2003, and are thrilled to share this special event and connect our fans with WestJet, a powerhouse Albertan made brand."

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.