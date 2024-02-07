Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Rangers, Wild-Blackhawks

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5) visit the New York Rangers (31-16-3) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS). Then the Minnesota Wild (21-23-5) play the Chicago Blackhawks (14-34-2) at United Center (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Lightning

Pluses: The Lightning were better before the All-Star break, winning three straight and eight of nine (8-1-0), and are starting to find their groove. They are scoring more, with at least five goals in five of their past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.85 goals-against average and .899 save percentage, each the worst numbers of his 10-season NHL career, but he gives the Lightning a chance to win every night. I still think they will get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and even if it is as a wild card, they're a team that has been to the Cup Final three times in the past four seasons and knows how to win. The Lightning will also get back defensemen Mikhail Sergachev, who missed 17 games with a foot injury, and Erik Cernak, who missed seven games with an upper-body injury.

Minuses: They're beginning a four-game road trip with a tough back to back against the Rangers and New York Islanders, and they're 10-13-2 on the road. Also, they have allowed at least three goals in six of the past 10 games, so while they can score, they have also been allowing a lot of chances and goals.