Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild

Sabres

Pluses: This will be a measuring stick for the Sabres, who are trying to end their lengthy playoff drought (last qualified in 2011). Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has been really good. He has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season after breaking out with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games last season. I'm not worried about their offense, which is struggling, because their top six scorers from last season (who each had at least 59 points) and top five goal-scorers (who each had at least 28 goals) remain with the team. Plus their penalty kill ranks in the top 10 in the NHL (85.7 percent, tied for sixth).

Minuses: Missing Tage Thompson, their top scorer from last season (47 goals, 94 points in 78 games), hurts. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games this season but is week to week with an upper-body injury. The Sabres have lost four of their past five (1-3-1), including 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, when they led 2-0 early and 3-2 late in the third period. Those are the games they have to find a way to win in order to stay in the hunt.

Avalanche

Pluses: Cale Makar has been downright dominant with 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in his past eight games. Colorado's other two All-Stars in Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon continue to lead the team as well, with 25 and 23 points, respectively. Center Ryan Johansen has given the Avalanche some depth up front, and forwards Miles Wood and Ross Colton have added some grit. They don't look like the juggernaut they did in when they won the Cup in 2022, but they look very good and are still one of the top teams in the League.

Minuses: They're playing really well in all phases, but the one thing I would say is not to look past this game and this team. On paper, the Avalanche should win handily, but any team can win on any given day, so they need to get up for this one as they would if they were playing the Vegas Golden Knight or Dallas Stars.