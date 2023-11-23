Malkin ‘tough to contain’ during hot start with Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin was definitive after the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 30.

The center had a goal and an assist in the first two periods, but Pittsburgh allowed two goals in the third after leading 3-2. It dropped to 3-6-0, finishing a four-game homestand with three losses.

“We can’t play like this,” Malkin said after the loss. “I believe in this group. I believe in what we’re doing. Just support each other and play hard. We have no choice. The game, it’s not easy. Everybody fights, but we need to fight back.”

In the weeks since, Malkin’s words have seemed prophetic.

The Penguins (9-9-0) won five straight following that loss and have won six of nine entering a nationally televised game against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Meanwhile, Malkin has done more than talk. In his 18th NHL season, the 37-year-old has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists), third on the Penguins behind fellow center Sidney Crosby (22 points; 12 goals, 10 assists) and top-line left wing Jake Guentzel (21 points; six goals, 15 assists).

Malkin had eight goals in his first 13 games, most to open a season since scoring nine in the first 12 as a rookie in 2006-07.

On Nov. 11, Malkin scored his eighth goal at 19:01 of the first period of a 4-0 win against Buffalo. He followed a shot from Ryan Graves to the near corner and before Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson could reach it, flicked a backhand into the net off the side of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's mask.

The attempt, for many, could be audacious. For Malkin, it almost seemed routine.

“He’s an ultra-talented guy who, when he’s on the top of his game, I don’t know if there’s a more dangerous player off the rush than ‘Geno,’” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He has an uncanny ability to make plays and find the opportunity. He’s a scoring threat himself. He can really shoot the puck. We’re certainly encouraged with his effort so far. I think he’s capable of bringing that consistently.

“That’s one way that Geno helps us, with his offensive capabilities. I think when he’s at his best, the puck seems to follow him around. That’s what it’s been doing as of late, that’s for sure.”