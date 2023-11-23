Latest News

Malkin ‘tough to contain’ during hot start with Penguins

Center has 18 points for Pittsburgh, which missed playoffs for 1st time in 17 seasons

Malkin-pic-with-FRIDAY-bug

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin was definitive after the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 30.

The center had a goal and an assist in the first two periods, but Pittsburgh allowed two goals in the third after leading 3-2. It dropped to 3-6-0, finishing a four-game homestand with three losses.

“We can’t play like this,” Malkin said after the loss. “I believe in this group. I believe in what we’re doing. Just support each other and play hard. We have no choice. The game, it’s not easy. Everybody fights, but we need to fight back.”

In the weeks since, Malkin’s words have seemed prophetic.

The Penguins (9-9-0) won five straight following that loss and have won six of nine entering a nationally televised game against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Meanwhile, Malkin has done more than talk. In his 18th NHL season, the 37-year-old has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists), third on the Penguins behind fellow center Sidney Crosby (22 points; 12 goals, 10 assists) and top-line left wing Jake Guentzel (21 points; six goals, 15 assists).

Malkin had eight goals in his first 13 games, most to open a season since scoring nine in the first 12 as a rookie in 2006-07.

On Nov. 11, Malkin scored his eighth goal at 19:01 of the first period of a 4-0 win against Buffalo. He followed a shot from Ryan Graves to the near corner and before Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson could reach it, flicked a backhand into the net off the side of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's mask.

The attempt, for many, could be audacious. For Malkin, it almost seemed routine.

“He’s an ultra-talented guy who, when he’s on the top of his game, I don’t know if there’s a more dangerous player off the rush than ‘Geno,’” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He has an uncanny ability to make plays and find the opportunity. He’s a scoring threat himself. He can really shoot the puck. We’re certainly encouraged with his effort so far. I think he’s capable of bringing that consistently.

“That’s one way that Geno helps us, with his offensive capabilities. I think when he’s at his best, the puck seems to follow him around. That’s what it’s been doing as of late, that’s for sure.”

BUF@PIT: Malkin kicks off scoring in 1st period

Malkin hasn’t only been productive, he’s been efficient, currently sporting a 19.6 shooting percentage, ahead of Crosby (17.9), and leading the Penguins.

To Crosby, it’s difficult to identify someone more dominant.

“Not many, especially with the puck, but also just physically,” Crosby said. “The way he can play, he can play any type of game. It can be tight-checking, it can be free-flowing. He can use his skill. He can use his size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds). He’s tough to contain when he’s going like this.”

Malkin’s quick start could be attributed to how last season ended, Sullivan said.

Pittsburgh finished one point behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was the first time Malkin and the Penguins failed to qualify for the postseason in his 17 seasons there, which was the longest active streak in any of the four major North American sports leagues.

“I just think he’s a driven guy,” Sullivan said. “I think he took it personally when we didn’t make the playoffs last year. These guys have high expectations of themselves. That experience, that one stung all of us.

“I think Geno has worked hard in the offseason. He came into training camp in great shape. He worked hard through training camp. I think he’s tried to play the game the right way. I think he’s getting rewarded for his efforts.”

Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2009, 2016, 2017), has applied that drive to a relatively disciplined tool set.

Through 18 games, Malkin has 16 penalty minutes, on pace for 73 across a full season, which would be down from a team-high 82 in 2022-23. He has gone seven straight games without a penalty and has stayed out of the box in 13 of 18 games.

Malkin has also won 51.2 percent of his face-offs, bettering his NHL career average of 44.8.

“A lot of it is when ‘Geno’ values it and he bears down, I think he’s very capable,” Sullivan said. “So, we utilize him in a lot of offensive situations with respect to that. When he wins face-offs, he creates opportunity for his linemates because of it.”

Reilly Smith, left wing on Malkin’s line, has benefitted with 12 points (six goals, six assists) after being acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28.

“He’s such a good transition player,” Smith said. “Something I didn’t realize before playing with him is he looks for open ice, more than the fastest lane to the net. He’s a great player at being able to create deception and creating more space for himself.

“He’s played a lot of games in the NHL for a reason. He has a lot of points in the NHL for a reason. He’s a Hall of Fame guy. That comes from being an all-around player. That’s what he is.”