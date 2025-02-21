Unmasked: Rare right-catching combo of Lindgren, Thompson not hurting Capitals shooters

Charlie Lindgren is 31 years old and in his 10th season of professional hockey and never had a playing partner who also catches with his right hand before the Washington Capitals traded for fellow right-catching goalie Logan Thompson on June 29.

“I really can’t remember throughout my whole journey another goalie partner being a full-right,” Lindgren said. “So obviously this year has been extremely unique in that sense.”

Steve Mason and Mathieu Garon were the last two full-right goalies to play together for a full season, playing all 82 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009-10 and being in the lineup together for 78 games in 2010-11.

Columbus averaged 2.59 goals per game during those two seasons, 23rd among the 30 teams, and there was some thought that shooting on right-catching goalies in practice negatively affected the players in games when they faced the more-prevalent left-catching goalies.

The theory being shooters grow up facing mostly left-catching goalies and develop natural instincts about the best place to shoot on them relative to their handedness -- high glove and low blocker being most common -- so having the blocker and glove on the opposite hand forces an adjustment.

Some believe it’s an advantage for right-catching goalies, but if a team only shoots on righty goalies all season, is the opposite true for teammates?

That’s probably not the only reason it’s taken 14 seasons to get another full-right tandem in the NHL -- the overall decline of right-catching goalies also makes it less likely -- but it was something the Capitals considered before combining Lindgren and Thompson.

“Oh yeah, we thought about it. We talked about it and tried to brainstorm different things, that if it becomes an issue, what can we do,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “We were actually concerned about that at the beginning of the year, and because we were scoring at such a high rate early in the season I actually thought it was good for our shooters.”