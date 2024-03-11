Capitals at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (30-23-9) at JETS (40-18-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Ethan Bear -- Alexander Alexeyev

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: None

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt, David Gustafsson

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Washington coach Spencer Carbery said they are "working through some things" with the lineup. … Wilson and Lindgren each took maintenance days Monday and their status for the game is unknown. … Fehervary, who has missed the past nine games, is expected to return to the lineup at some point during a five-game road trip that begins Monday. The defenseman last played Feb. 17. … The Capitals loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vilardi did not skate Monday and the forward will miss a sixth straight game. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said he is hopeful Vilardi will skate later this week. … Toffoli and Miller will make their Jets debuts. They were acquired in separate trades with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Toffoli will replace Gustafsson, a forward, and Miller will replace Schmidt, a defenseman.

Latest News

Hellebuyck makes 23 saves, Jets shut out Capitals

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet top choice for Adams as coach of year

Pronger talks successful business ventures outside of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Zibanejad goal helps Rangers defeat Devils

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Hertl hoping to be back on ice for Golden Knights in 2 weeks

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 11

Eberle relieved to still be with Kraken for 1,000th NHL game

Hayes gets visit from nephews before game in hometown Boston

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Marner day to day for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

NHL On Tap: Toffoli to make Jets debut against Capitals

Norris out rest of season for Senators after 3rd shoulder surgery: report

Ekblad out at least 2 weeks for Panthers with lower-body injury

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast