Capitals at Jets

CAPITALS (30-23-9) at JETS (40-18-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Ethan Bear -- Alexander Alexeyev

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: None

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt, David Gustafsson

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Washington coach Spencer Carbery said they are "working through some things" with the lineup. … Wilson and Lindgren each took maintenance days Monday and their status for the game is unknown. … Fehervary, who has missed the past nine games, is expected to return to the lineup at some point during a five-game road trip that begins Monday. The defenseman last played Feb. 17. … The Capitals loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vilardi did not skate Monday and the forward will miss a sixth straight game. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said he is hopeful Vilardi will skate later this week. … Toffoli and Miller will make their Jets debuts. They were acquired in separate trades with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Toffoli will replace Gustafsson, a forward, and Miller will replace Schmidt, a defenseman.