Capitals at Jets

CAPITALS (30-23-9) at JETS (40-18-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Ethan Bear -- Alexander Alexeyev
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: None
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt, David Gustafsson
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Status report
Washington coach Spencer Carbery said they are "working through some things" with the lineup. … Wilson and Lindgren each took maintenance days Monday and their status for the game is unknown. … Fehervary, who has missed the past nine games, is expected to return to the lineup at some point during a five-game road trip that begins Monday. The defenseman last played Feb. 17. … The Capitals loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vilardi did not skate Monday and the forward will miss a sixth straight game. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said he is hopeful Vilardi will skate later this week. … Toffoli and Miller will make their Jets debuts. They were acquired in separate trades with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Toffoli will replace Gustafsson, a forward, and Miller will replace Schmidt, a defenseman.