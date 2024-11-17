Capitals at Golden Knights projected lineups

CAPITALS (11-4-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Status report
The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to have the same lineup as their 4-2 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.