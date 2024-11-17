Capitals at Golden Knights projected lineups

CAPITALS (11-4-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (11-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Status report

The Capitals are expected to have the same 18 skaters as their 5-2 victory at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to have the same lineup as their 4-2 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

