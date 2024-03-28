Capitals at Maple Leafs

CAPITALS (36-26-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix LaPierre -- Michael Sgarbossa

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Suspended: Tom Wilson

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

Wilson will serve the fourth of a six-game suspension for high sticking Gregor, a forward, on March 20. ... The Capitals are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Washington defenseman Ethan Bear will be unavailable for an indefinite period while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. ... Lindgren will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Matthews is a game-time decision because of an illness... Rielly, who is day-to-day, will miss his second straight game. ... Woll will start for the fourth time in five games.