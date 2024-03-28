Capitals at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (36-26-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-22-9)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix LaPierre -- Michael Sgarbossa

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Suspended: Tom Wilson

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake McCabe  -- Timothy Liljegren 

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

Wilson will serve the fourth of a six-game suspension for high sticking Gregor, a forward, on March 20. ... The Capitals are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Washington defenseman Ethan Bear will be unavailable for an indefinite period while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. ... Lindgren will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Matthews is a game-time decision because of an illness... Rielly, who is day-to-day, will miss his second straight game. ... Woll will start for the fourth time in five games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 28

Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Capitals with illness

NHL Buzz: Ekblad to return for Panthers against Islanders

Byram fined for actions in Sabres game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 6 teams can clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 28

'Saving Sakic' original hockey documentary premieres April 16 on Prime Video in Canada

Super 16: Improvements needed for playoff contenders

Celebrini, Levshunov among players to watch at NCAA Tournament

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Most interesting game among 14 matchups Thursday debated

Lightning defeat Bruins, extend point streak to 8

Senators score 5 in 1st, cruise past Sabres

Buzz: Marner not expected to return for Maple Leafs this week

Bear to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Sundqvist out rest of season for Blues with torn ACL