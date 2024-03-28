Capitals at Maple Leafs

CAPITALS (36-26-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-22-9)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix LaPierre -- Michael Sgarbossa
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Vincent Iorio
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Suspended: Tom Wilson
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor
Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitchell Marner (high ankle sprain), Morgan Rielly (upper body), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
Wilson will serve the fourth of a six-game suspension for high sticking Gregor, a forward, on March 20. ... The Capitals are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Washington defenseman Ethan Bear will be unavailable for an indefinite period while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. ... Lindgren will make his seventh start in eight games. ... Matthews is a game-time decision because of an illness... Rielly, who is day-to-day, will miss his second straight game. ... Woll will start for the fourth time in five games.