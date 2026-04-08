Capitals at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (39-30-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (32-31-14) 

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Mitchell Gibson

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup 

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Troy Stecher

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

Ilya Protas will make his NHL debut at center on a line with his older brother, Aliaksei Protas. ... Ekman-Larsson will return after missing a 7-6 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because of a middle-body injury.

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