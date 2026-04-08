Capitals at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CAPITALS (39-30-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (32-31-14)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Justin Sourdif -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Mitchell Gibson
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matias Maccelli -- Max Domi -- Matthew Knies
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Troy Stecher
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
Ilya Protas will make his NHL debut at center on a line with his older brother, Aliaksei Protas. ... Ekman-Larsson will return after missing a 7-6 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because of a middle-body injury.