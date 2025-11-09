Hagel stays hot, helps Lightning edge Capitals for 7th win in past 8 games

Hagel put the Lightning ahead 3-2 at 8:42 of the third period with a shot from the high slot that beat Capitals goalie Logan Thompson on the glove side. The forward has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his past seven games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (8-5-2), who have won two straight and seven of eight.

Brandon Duhaime and John Carlson scored for the Capitals (7-7-1), who have lost the first two games on their four-game road trip. Thompson made 16 saves.

Duhaime gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 4:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the side of the goal line that deflected off Vasilevskiy's pad and into the net. Ethen Frank, who was activated off of injured reserve before the game, had the primary assist.

Emil Lilleberg tied it 1-1 at 6:07 with a chip shot from the hashmarks off a pass from Guentzel. Lilleberg didn't connect with a clean shot and the puck knuckled past Thompson.

Guentzel's power-play goal at 15:09 gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. Victor Hedman took a slap shot from the point that deflected off of Guentzel's knee and into the net.

Carlson ted it 2-2 at 17:08 of the second period when he took a shot inside the blue line that Vasilevskiy failed to control. The puck ended up going behind him and Erik Cernak accidentally punched the puck in the net while trying to clear it.

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left the game after the first period with an undisclosed injury.